Fort Worth's Crockett Row Closes Streets to Host TCU Watch Party for Championship Game

For Texas Christian University football fans who couldn't get to Southern California to watch the Horned Frogs play for the national title, Crockett Row in Fort Worth shut down streets for a watch party.

"This event is to honor TCU and Fort Worth in general," Crockett Row Senior Property Manager Shaye Evans said. "Just to allow everyone not able to go out to the coast to watch the game, have fun, and celebrate."

The streets leading to the center of Crockett Row were closed mid-afternoon to make room for TCU fans to watch the big game on giant inflatable big screens.

"Fort Worth is one town with one goal, and that's to be successful," Evans said. "And TCU is a very, very, very large part of that."

Monday morning and early afternoon, companies hung banners and balloons.

"We've got purple, white, gray, chrome silver; so we do so much TCU, we are always fully stocked on all of these colors," Carley Marsteller of Steller Balloons said as she wove bunches of balloons into GO FROGS letters in lights. "When we add the balloons it just give it that literal pop that it needs."

The balloons were Instagram embellishments for the GO FROGS block letter lights.

'It will show up all over everybody's Instagram, Facebook, social media, and we're really excited to be a part of it," Tyler Hardwick of Lone Star Glow Co. said as he switched out lights on the letters. "My wife and I went to Baylor, but we are bleeding purple tonight. It's all about Texas pride!"

"I think this is not once in a lifetime, but once in a decade opportunity for the Frogs," Josh Brown said as he zip-tied a TCU banner for his company, Andrews Distributing. "Hopefully they win tonight!"