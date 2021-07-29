Fort Worth to Host College Basketball Showcase At Dickies Arena

The first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is coming to Fort Worth

The college basketball showcase triple-header will be held at the Dickies Arena on Dec. 11, the Basketball Hall of Fame organization announced Thursday.

"We're very excited to be hosting our first collegiate showcase in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, a region several of our Hall of Famers have played in and call home," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, in a statement. "We appreciate the hospitality Dickies Arena will provide to the fans and the six teams participating in the Hall of Fame Classic and we know it will be a fantastic event."

While times, tickets and TV details have not yet been released, here's the slate of games scheduled for December, including two Texas teams:

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State

North Texas vs. UMass

Stephen F. Austin vs Liberty

The men's Mean Green squad upset Purdue in the college's first ever NCAA Tournament win as the No. 13 seed in March.

"We're excited to be part of one of college basketball's premiere events," said UNT head coach Grant McCasland in a statement. "At North Texas, we strive to compete at the highest level and to do so in our backyard where Mean Green nation can turn out makes it even better."

Dickies Arena was home to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in June. The arena holds up to 14,000 people and is home to the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo.