Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

The Denver Broncos have added another notable owner: seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

The team announced Tuesday that the 37-year-old racecar driver has taken stake in the franchise. Hamilton joins an ownership group that includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, whose $4.65 billion purchase of the team is set to be finalized next Tuesday, and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2022

"Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!!" Hamilton tweeted to his 7.6 million followers on Tuesday. "Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hamilton, who was born and raised in England, has 103 grand prix wins in his career, the most in Formula One history.

“We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”



Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,'' Walton said in a statement. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.''

Hamilton received a congratulatory tweet from new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who in 2018 went for a spin in Hamilton's Mercedes on a Montreal racetrack.

"Congrats @LewisHamilton," Wilson tweeted. "Winning is a Habit! #LetsRide." ​