San Antonio Spurs

Former Spurs Psychologist Suing Josh Primo, Team After Alleged Exposure Incidents

Primo was waived by the Spurs last week

By Logan Reardon

Former Spurs psychologist files lawsuit against Josh Primo, team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen reportedly is suing the organization and Josh Primo and filing a criminal complaint over alleged indecent exposure incidents.

The Spurs waived Primo last week.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Primo allegedly exposed himself nine times to Cauthen beginning in December of 2021. The lawsuit claims that the franchise failed to act despite becoming aware of the exposures in January of 2022.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Cauthen repeatedly reported the incidents, but the reports were “ignored.” The lawsuit states that Cauthen met with Spurs general manager Brian Wright on March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done.”

William J. Briggs, Primo’s attorney, released a lengthy statement denying the allegations.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

mattress mack 24 mins ago

Mattress Mack Opens Invitation to Eagles Fans for Texans TNF Game in Houston

Kyrie Irving 1 hour ago

Adam Silver to Meet With Kyrie Irving, Disappointed in No Apology

Primo was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Spurs in July of 2021. 

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich denied further comment after the team cut ties with Primo.

The 19-year-old is owed $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year by the Spurs after going unclaimed on waivers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Antonio Spursindecent exposure
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us