Former Rangers Skipper Chris Woodward Releases Statement

Former Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward released a statement Thursday, three days after he was let go as the team's manager.

Woodward was dismissed Monday, two games shy of his 500th with the club and with a season remaining on his contract.

Jon Daniels, who was fired Wednesday, was president of baseball operations at the time and said "Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity."

On Thursday, Woodward released the following statement.

CHRIS WOODWARD STATEMENT

I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Texas Rangers organization, field staff, players, and fans for their unwavering support during some often-challenging years of baseball. Through a pandemic, the heartbreaking tribulations of social injustice, and against the backdrop of an aggressive rebuild, I continue to feel proud of the processes we initiated and the changes we were able to implement with the time we were given.



My family will cherish our time in Texas. Through even the toughest times we felt love from every corner of the Lone Star State: from the security staff, ushers, food service workers, media, field staff, and most of all the amazing fans. The spirit of Texas is bold and bright in Arlington. I know the Texas Rangers’ future will be too.



With gratitude,



The Woodwards

Third base coach Tony Beasley has been named as the team’s interim manager effective immediately through the end of the season.