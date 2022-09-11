Former President George W. Bush to Participate in Patriot Day Ceremonial First Pitch at Globe Life Field

The 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush will participate in Sunday's ceremonial pitch to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day prior to the Texas Rangers-Toronto Blue Jays game at Globe Life Field, it was announced Sunday morning.

Bush is expected to attend the game along with his wife Laura and will escort Fort Worth, Texas police officer Jimmy Pollozani and his daughter, Andita, 13, to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

The ceremony will honor all of the first responders attending the game.

Andita will do the actual first pitch honors with first responder Rocky Wolfe of the Killeen, Texas fire department catching her toss.

Honoring 9/11 Victims

The Rangers have invited first responders from across the state to assist in the unfurling of a giant American flag in center field as part of the ceremony to honor the 2,977 individuals who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on United States soil in September 11, 2001.

President Bush declared September 14, 2001, as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims. A U.S. Congressional resolution proclaimed September 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day.

All players and coaches will wear a Patriot Day patch on their caps for this afternoon's game.