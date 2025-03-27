Former Longhorns standout, NFL No. 1 overall pick Kenneth Sims dead at age 65

Kenneth Sims, a standout at Texas who became the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL draft in 1982, has died. He was 65.

The University of Texas said Sims died on March 21 at his home.

Sims' death came after a brief illness, according to the National Football Foundation, but no further information was provided. He became a National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Famer in 2021.

A Kosse, Texas, native, Sims shined as a defensive tackle for Texas from 1978 to 1981 and was an AP All-American selection in 1980 and 1981. He was an unanimous All-American pick in 1981, the same season that the Longhorns finished 10-1-1, beat Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, and finished ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll.

Over his final two college seasons Sims totaled 241 tackles, 21 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

His efforts helped him become the first Longhorns player to receive the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best collegiate lineman, in 1981.

Sims was selected with the top pick in the 1982 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He was selected to the 1982 all-rookie team and spent his entire career in New England, but had trouble duplicating the production he had at the collegiate level.

His best NFL season was in 1985 when he had 5 1/2 sacks in 13 games, helping the Patriots reach Super Bowl 20, where they lost to the Chicago Bears. But Sims didn't play in that game after suffering a broken leg in the regular season.

A funeral service will be held on April 5 in Kosse, Texas.