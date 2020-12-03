Former Golf Pro's Coaching App Thrives as Play Increases During COVID-19

Offering fresh air and physical activity all at social distance, the game of golf – and the golf industry – is growing during the challenges COVID-19 has presented.

“It’s a great sport,” said former golf pro Scott Fawcett. “It’s really hard, but the little COVID golf boom was the perfect storm on the heels of Top Golf, I think it’s given the game a lifeline of maybe another 50 or 100 years than it might have had otherwise.”

That boom is defined as a 32% increase in golf participation compared to a year ago, according to the National Golf Foundation, and has opened the door for entrepreneurs, like the former pro and Dallas resident Fawcett, who created an online app and golf coaching course called DECADE that is “virtually” helping players who are discovering or rediscovering the game.

"I started selling it on Valentine’s Day and we shut down two or three weeks later, and I was like, 'huh,'" Fawcett said. “But our sales of the DECADE app never missed a stride.”

Never missed a stride, even as Fawcett himself dealt with his own battle with COVID-19, using his DECADE program to help teach the perfect socially distant game as well as life lessons.

“If you’re thinking about something you’ve already done, you can’t undo it, so you might as well come back to the present moment. And if you’re thinking about a birdie hole coming up, you’d better not make a bogey and give it away before you get to it,” Fawcett said. “Really, golf is a great microcosm of life.”

A great microcosm of life, and a sport that continues to grow even with the challenges COVID-19 has presented.