Deion Sanders

Former Cowboys Star Deion Sanders Walks Out of SWAC Media Day

The former Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

By The Associated Press

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban "Nick."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"You don't call Nick Saban, Nick.' Don't call me Deion," Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

hail mary 34 mins ago

Staubach, Pearson Connect Again in Digital Hail Mary Project

1 hour ago

Russian Champion Swimmer Borodin Out of Games After Positive COVID Test

"If you call Nick, Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me," Sanders later said. "Treat me like Nick."

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Deion SandersDallas CowboysAlabamaNick Sabanjackson state
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us