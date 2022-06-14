Former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett To Be Studio Analyst for NBC SNF

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC's "Football Night in America" pregame show this upcoming season.

The network made the announcement on Tuesday.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” Garrett told NBC Sports. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. I can’t wait to get started.”

NBC 5’s Pat Doney shares five things he’s learned from the Dallas Cowboys’ first day of mandatory minicamp at the Star in Frisco.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year. Garrett will work with Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy and Chris Simms in NBC's studio while Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison will report from the game site.

Garrett has been an analyst during NBC's coverage of the USFL this spring.

Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 years (2010-19) and compiled an 87-70 record, including three NFC East titles. He was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants last season.

He also had a 14-year playing career in the league and won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys as a player.