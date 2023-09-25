Football family: Azle High School football team has four sets of twins

High school football teams can feel like family, but it's taken to a whole new level at Azle High School where there are brothers all over the field.

The Hornets have four sets of twins taking the field on Friday nights.

"We haven't had four sets of twins in any way shape or form ever, but to have four sets of twins on one varsity team is quite remarkable," said head coach Devin Dorris.

Dorris and his coaching staff have a unique challenge of not just learning the names of four sets of twins on his varsity team, but also telling them apart.

"It took me two years to get the names right on three of the sets of twins, but one set are my nephews, so I was all right there," said Dorris.

His nephews, Dillon and Dalton Dorris are identical twins who play on different sides of the ball, as do identical twins Bradyn and Bryan Rager.

"The outside backers' coach called us Offense Rager and Defense Rager our whole high school career," said Bryan Rager. "He’s actually calling us Bryan and Bradyn this year. I guess we're seniors, I guess we finally earned it."

Cash Moore and his brother Case are also identical twins. Case was out with appendicitis on the day we visited the school.

Inside High School Sports Azle High School football twins (l-r) Bradyn and Bryan Rager, Austin and Adam May, Cash Moore (not pictured twin brother Case), and Dillon and Dalton Dorris.

Austin and Adam May are fraternal twins who both play offense. With Austin being the starting quarterback and Adam being his right tackle, there’s added pressure for Adam to protect his former womb-mate.

"There's definitely a protection piece to it," said Dorris. "When you're talking about the Mays, if the quarterback gets sacked he can blame his brother, right?

"[I] definitely feel better on the side that he's on, just because I know he's going to protect me, not let anything happen to me," said Austin May.

Off the field, the twins will sometimes try to pull off the usual twin pranks, even if one of the twins isn't in on it.

"I did it once, sixth-grade year, I put your name down as lunch detention," said Dylan Dorris.

"Oh you jerk," said Dalton Dorris. "I don’t like you anymore."

On the field, the twins are each other's greatest supporters.

"At home and in our personal life we're really competitive, but when we’re on the field we’re usually supporting each other," said Cash Moore.

Bryan Rager recalls watching his brother Bradyn make a big play when it mattered during a game against Grapevine.

"This man strapped him up and swatted the ball down. I was freaking out on the sidelines, man I was going crazy," said Bryan Rager.

And of course, there's brotherly ribbing too.

"Any time we're in a game or a scrimmage or something and he's out there on the field, I'm constantly yelling at him 'Do not suck,'" Dalton Dorris said with a smile.

"I don't hear you," Dylan Dorris said shaking his head.

As the Hornets attempt to turn around a slow start, the quadruple set of twins hope their play on the field will lead to some victories.