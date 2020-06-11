george floyd protests

Following Criticism From Players, NFL Commits $250M to Fight Racism Over 10 Years

After taking criticism for its silence on racism, the NFL is taking action.

The league announced Thursday it will devote $250 million over the next 10 years to combat systemic racism and support the battle against ongoing injustice.

The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans. The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement. In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 8 mins ago

NFL to Spend $250 Million on Social Justice Initiatives

Texas Motor Speedway 2 hours ago

TMS a ‘Family Atmosphere’, Supports NASCAR’s Confederate Flag Ban

Last week, Roger Goodell, the league's commissioner, apologized for not listening to the players previously about racism.

His comments came after players took to social media and said there was a lack of support from the league in dealing with racism and they demanded change.

Among those taking part in the video were Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, former Hebron High School and current New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and Tyler native and current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

NFL players with Texas ties have been taking to social media to join the call for change in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as well as asking the league to make changes.

The video was viewed millions of times and delivered a clear message to the league asking for their support in combating racism.

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsNFLRoger Goodellracism
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us