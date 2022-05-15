Flames Beat Stars in OT in Hard-Fought Game 7

After a stunning performance by Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, stopping 64 of 67 shots on goal, the Flames edged the Stars 3-2 in Game 7 OT Sunday night in Calgary.

After Tyler Seguin was called for hooking at 5:08, the Stars held off a power play followed by a flurry of shots at Oettinger before Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau finally slipped one past the Dallas netminder for the series winner at 15:09.

The 64 saves by Oettinger should put him No. 2 all-time for Game 7 saves behind the Islanders Kelly Hrudey who made 73 saves against the Washington Capitals on April 18, 1987.

REGULATION ENDS TIED 2-2

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Sixty minutes in Game 7 wasn't enough time to get a winner Sunday night and at the end of regulation the game was tied 2-2.

The Stars scored first and quick, just 40 seconds in, off the stick of Jamie Benn with assists from Tyler Seguin and Ryan Suter. The Flames' Tyler Toffoli evened it up in the second, but 31 seconds later Joe Pavelski slid the puck to Vladislav Namestnikov who again put the Stars on top.

About six minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk knotted it up again and the score would hold through the end of regulation.

Dallas' Jake Oettinger stopped 50 of 52 shots through the first three periods. The Flames' Jacob Markstrom has stopped 21 of 23 shots at the other end of the ice.

The Flames are advancing to the second round and will play the Edmonton Oilers.

Check back and refresh this page for a full game recap.