Major League Baseball announced the ceremonial and off-field activities for Games 1 and 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The best-of-seven series begins with Game 1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington at 7:03 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is at the same time Saturday. Games 3, 4 and 5 will move to Arizona with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, returning to Arlington.

PARKING LOTS, STADIUM OPENS

Parking lots will open to fans at 3 p.m., four hours before the first pitch. Gates will open at 4 p.m., three hours before the first pitch. Tickets and prepaid parking are sold out.

Heavier than normal traffic is expected in Arlington as the World Series begins in Arlington amid a threat for heavy rain. NBC 5's Samantha Davies has options if you want to avoid the area.

PITCHERS

Texas is putting RHP Nate Eovaldi on the mound against Arizona ace RHP Zac Gallen. Eovaldi is 4-0 in the postseason and Gallen is 2-2. A closer look at their matchup is here.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has not yet named a starter for Game 2, but they are expected to face RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 / 2-1, 2.65).

FREEBIES

For Games 1 and 2, the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a Rangers Rally Towel.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCHES

For Game 1, MLB says former Rangers owner George W. Bush will throw his fourth Fall Classic first pitch when he takes the mound on Friday. The former Commander-In-Chief will deliver the ceremonial toss to Rangers Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, a 13-time Gold Glove winner. Bush also threw ceremonial first pitches at the 2001 (ARI vs. NYY), 2010 (SFG vs. TEX) and 2017 (LAD vs. HOU) World Series.

For Game 2, Rangers Legend and four-time MLB All-Star Adrián Beltré will take the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch to Rangers legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins. Beltré, a member of the 3,000 hits club and third baseman for the 2011 American League Champion Texas Rangers, is eligible for the 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame class. Jenkins is the Rangers’ single-season leader in wins (25), innings (328.1), and complete games (29), and a member of the 1991 National Baseball Hall of Fame class.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. will perform the national anthem before Game 1 on Friday. H.E.R. has 25 Grammy noms and five wins, she's won an Emmy and an Academy Award. As part of the anthem, large American and Texas flags will be unfurled.

For Game 2, 18-year-old Pearle Peterson, 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, will perform at Game 2 on Saturday. As part of the anthem, large American and Texas flags will be unfurled.

EATS AROUND THE BALLPARK

A pair of new food items will join the postseason rotation presented by Delaware North, the Rangers’ food service and retail partner. At the top of the order is the “Three Strike Lobster Roll” – a 2-foot-long, soft, freshly baked bun, generously filled with lobster in a light sauce and crowned with tenderloin medallions. Accompanying this culinary masterpiece in a packaged deal are the Boomstick Burger and Boomstick Hot Dog, creating an impressive 6-foot feast designed to feed a small group. A limited number of only 10 per game are available for $250 at Stand 24 at the top of Section 133.

Also new to the Globe Life Field culinary lineup is the “Heim Hammer,” appropriately named after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, featuring a substantial beef shank that is hand-carved to create delectable street tacos. The Heim Hammer is available for $99 at Hurtado’s BBQ near Section 141.

Fans can continue to enjoy new postseason items such as the Super Slugger Cheese Sticks, Chicken Parm Dawwg, Oaxaca Dawwg, and the Big Tex Torta.

Occupying the Arlington Eats stand near Section 101 will be Cartel Taco Bar.

Baseball fans will be visiting Arlington for the first World Series games between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. So when it comes to food at Globe Life Field, what tops your list? Dallas Morning News Food Writer Sarah Blaskovich talks about all the big food treasures you'll find at ballpark concession stands, in today's Foodie 411.

PHILANTHROPY

Texas 2 Split Raffle -- Proceeds from the 50/50 Texas 2 Split Raffle, presented by Kroger will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Pre-Game Ceremonies -- Before Game 2, Texas Rangers Youth Academy athletes Miranda Castaneda and Ana Gonzalez will be recognized by Major League Baseball during pre-game ceremonies. Castaneda, the Academy’s 2023 Youth of the Year, will be recognized alongside her fellow award winners from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, while Gonzalez will be recognized for winning the Jennie Finch Empowerment Award, presented by ARM & HAMMER, at the 2023 MLB Develops and USA Softball Breakthrough Series. Details are below.

Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers made a donation to Mission Arlington to help North Texans in need.

MLB Together -- As part of the MLB Together platform, a pair of important efforts in the spirit of community, philanthropy and youth engagement will take place in Arlington prior to Games 1 and 2. Before Game 1, MLB and the Texas Rangers will unveil plans to support Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex.

Together, MLB and the Rangers will:

Unveil plans to add new pediatric rooms to Mission Arlington, which provides emergency aid services to nearly 2,000 people every day. This aid comes in the form of emergency funds, food, medical and dental services, clothing, furniture, counseling and more. Their signature medical clinic sees between 12-15,000 patients per year and provides more than $5 million in medical care at no cost to the patients.

Game Two will celebrate youth baseball and softball, and MLB has invited dozens of youth who participate in various MLB-led and localized community programs all around the country. These student-athletes will participate in a special PLAY BALL event on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in West Dallas. Later that evening, the youth will be recognized at Globe Life Field during pregame ceremonies and attend the game as guests of Major League Baseball.

These youth student-athletes include:

2023 Nike RBI World Series Champions – Several members from each championship team of the 2023 Nike RBI World Series will be on-hand, including Chicago White Sox Nike RBI (junior baseball divisions) and Houston Astros Nike RBI (senior baseball & softball divisions). In total, there are nearly 30 Nike RBI players and coaches attending the Fall Classic.

MLB Youth Academy Network “Youth of the Year” – 10 members of the MLB Youth Academies from around the country and Puerto Rico also will be on hand. The honorees are their respective Academy’s “Youth of the Year,” which recognizes a member who has had a positive year on and off the field, has overcome challenges in their lives, or has made a positive impact in their community:

Miranda Castaneda from City Hill, TX (Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy)

Keyla Arce from Peñuelas, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico Baseball Academy)

Dontae Finley from Kansas City, MO (Kansas City Royals MLB Urban Youth Academy)

Shunichiro-Tecumseh Futakata-Washington from Houston, TX (Houston Astros MLB Youth Academy)

Kenyon Hughes Jr. from New Orleans, LA (New Orleans MLB Youth Academy)

Malakai Pruitt from Long Beach, CA (MLB Compton Youth Academy)

Jayden Rodriguez from Philadelphia, PA (Philadelphia Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy)

Avery Roever from Cleves, OH (P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy)

Hasan Sackor from New York, NY (DREAM MLB Youth Academy)

Madison Williams from Washington, D.C. (Washington National Youth Baseball Academy)

CHEVROLET YOUTH INITIATIVES

Chevrolet’s “MLB Develops MVP” and “PLAY BALL Player of the Month”: Chevrolet continued its commitment to youth baseball & softball, including its support of Baseball’s “PLAY BALL” initiative through two awards that recognize outstanding performances of youth around the U.S. and Canada. This includes the “MLB Develops MVP” Award, which recognizes standout performances by youth baseball and softball players at some of the premier, MLB-led league and development events. Additionally, Chevrolet is acknowledging important contributions to the sport from youth around the country (two players per month), as nominated by their coaches, community leaders, or local league officials through the “PLAY BALL Player of the Month.” These individuals are as follows:

MLB DEVELOPS MVP

Sophia Broderick from Geneva, IL – Girls Baseball Elite Development Invitational (Girls Baseball)

Vernon Clay from Richmond, TX – Nike RBI World Series Sr. Division Championship (Boys Baseball)

Joey Ireland from Homewood, IL – Nike RBI World Series Jr. Division Championship (Boys Baseball)

Kaiden Lopez from Orlando, FL – Breakthrough Series (Boys Baseball)

P.J. Morlando from Summerville, SC – MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game (Boys Baseball)

Anthony Pack Jr. from Lakewood, CA – States Play Invitational (Boys Baseball)

Kamryn Potts from Rockledge, FL – Trailblazer Series (Girls Baseball)

Ameer Rule from Chicago, IL – Nike RBI World Series Jr. Division Championship (Boys Baseball)

Khamaree Thomas from Chicago, IL – Breakthrough Series Invitational Tournament (Boys Baseball)

Eli Willits from Fort Cobb, OK – States Play Invitational (Boys Baseball)

Mikey Wisner from Mandeville, LA – All-Star Commissioner’s Cup (Boys Baseball)

PLAY BALL PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Sophie Gray from Linwood, NJ (April)

Paxton McIntyre from League City, TX (April)

William Gonsalves from Lake Elsinore, CA (May)

Lilly Saltzman from Cornelius, NC (May)

Olivia Sears from Kingston Township, PA (June)

Jamison Styles from Cypress, TX (June)

Gordon Kelly from Lakeville, MN (July)

Nevaeh Martinez from Hudson, CO (July)

Christine Braun from Kennesaw, GA (August)

Siddha Koduri from Dunwoody, GA (August)

Wyatt Veal from Royston, GA (September)

Zoey Weed from Colgate, WI (September)

JENNIE FINCH EMPOWERMENT AWARD

The 5th season of the Jennie Finch Empowerment Award presented by Arm & Hammer will honor four young women who demonstrated leadership characteristics on and off the softball field.

As part of the pregame recognition, representatives from Church & Dwight Co., Inc., will commemorate a $40,000 scholarship donation ($10,000 on behalf of each winner) to the following recipients who each participated in an MLB-led softball program:

Karley Clark from Fairfield, OH – Elite Development Softball Invitational

Jada Cooper from Houston, TX – All-Star Jennie Finch Classic

Ana Gonzalez from Midlothian, TX – Softball Breakthrough Series

Kristin White from Gambrills, MD – Nike RBI World Series

The 2023 American Legion Champions, League City Texas Post 554 from League City, Texas will be celebrated and recognized on-field.

Pitch, Hit & Run Finalists: 40 youth baseball and softball athletes will be recognized for being finalists of Pitch, Hit & Run, MLB’s official youth skills competitions. The youth, ages 7-14, will compete in the finals in Globe Life Field on Sunday, Oct. 29 during the World Series travel day.

MAKE-A-WISH FOR THE WORLD SERIES

In keeping with the youth recognition theme of Game 2, MLB and the Rangers will provide a special experience for four young fans to have their wishes granted, through Make-A-Wish, to attend the World Series with their families.

BGCA GAME BALL DELIVERY

Maddox H., the Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County will deliver the Game Ball for Game 1.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year Alejandra L., the National Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will deliver the game ball to the mound prior to Game 2.

Maddox is a sophomore at Arlington Martin High School. Alejandra, who was a member of Boys & Girls Club of McAllen, Texas is a student at the University of Texas.

JACKIE ROBINSON FOUNDATION

Capital One, the presenting sponsor of the World Series and Official Bank and Credit Card Partner of MLB, will present a check donation of $250,000 to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF).

Capital One continued its partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for a second year in a row by donating $1,000 for each “Capital One Walk-Off” this season. This donation will support the Foundation’s initiatives including its JRF Scholars program, which provides scholarship and leadership development opportunities to students as they pursue higher education.

ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

As part of Major League Baseball’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, MLB has ensured that the 2023 World Series incorporates environmentally friendly features and activities. Efforts include:

World Series Green Teams will collect recyclables between innings and raise awareness for what fans can do in their everyday life to be more environmentally conscious during Games 1-7.

MLB is providing reusable MLB Green branded water bottles and water refill stations to Broadcasters, Media and MLB Staff in an effort to reduce single-use plastics.

For more information, please visit mlb.com/green.

SENSORY INCLUSION AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

In partnership with KultureCity, MLB will provide additional sensory bags throughout the World Series.

The Texas Rangers unveiled their refreshed sensory room (located just inside the southwest entrance off Cowboys Way) in August. Guests can access the sensory room by contacting a member of the guest services team.

KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals.

KultureCity advocates for those with sensory challenges such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.