First Ever College Football Game At Globe Life Field Announced

The Army and Air Force academies will play at a neutral site for the first time in more than a half-century when the rivalry game moves next year to Globe Life Field in Arlington that hosted the last World Series.

The service academies said Thursday they plan to play their 2021 and 2022 match-ups at Globe Life Field which provides a retractable roof.

The first Lockheed Martin Commanders' Classic will be played Nov. 6, 2021.

"We are honored to have Air Force and Army play the inaugural football game at Globe Life Field," said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports & Entertainment, Sean Decker. "Honoring our military heroes is very important to the Texas Rangers, and we expect the environment and other activities surrounding this great match-up will make for a very exciting weekend in Arlington."

The game has traditionally been held on the respective campuses, including Saturday's game that will be played at West Point, New York. That will be the 55th meeting between the teams, and only the first three were played off campus -- the first in 1959 at old Yankee Stadium in New York, then in 1963 and 1965 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Army-Air Force will be the first Football Bowl Subdivision game played at Globe Life Field, which in October hosted two National League playoff series and then the World Series that the Los Angeles Dodgers won over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Stadium officials expect a capacity of more than 37,000 for the game, including at least 1,000 cadets.

