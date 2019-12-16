Rangers

Fire Isn’t Expected to Delay Opening of Rangers’ New Stadium

Stadium expected to be ready for March 2020 game after fire Saturday

fire billowing from the roof of Globe Life Field in arlington
NBC 5 News

The opening of the new ballpark for the Texas Rangers isn't expected to be delayed after a fire that damaged about 2,000 square feet near the roof, construction officials said Monday.

The fire Saturday started when sparks from welding work ignited combustible materials being stored in a sub-roof area on one of the upper floors at Globe Life Field, fire officials said.

The first game at the new stadium is set for March 23, an exhibition against St. Louis. The first regular season game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stars 1 hour ago

Draisaitl, Goalie Koskinen Lead Oilers Past Stars

Mavericks 1 hour ago

Mavs Snap Bucks’ 18-Game Win Streak

The Rangers spent 26 seasons at Globe Life Park, across the street from the site of the new $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium.

Manhattan Construction Vice President Greg McClure said some metal decking damaged by the fire will have to be replaced. The investigation is continuing.

This article tagged under:

Rangersglobe life fieldglobe life field fire
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us