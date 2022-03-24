Fire Breaks Out at Denver Broncos' Stadium

A fire broke out in a construction zone at the Denver Broncos' stadium, Empower Field at Mile High, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire affected third-level seating and suite areas inside the stadium, according to the Denver Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the incident at about 2:15 p.m. local time and had the fire under control by about 2:45, department officials said at a news conference (h/t ESPN).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pictures tweeted by the Denver Fire Department showed smoke above the stadium and heavy flames engulfing seats.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

The fire began near the East Club Lounge on the fourth level of the stadium and then spread into the third level. Sprinklers went off on the fourth level, but firefighters were required to completely extinguish the flames, which spread to over 1,000 square feet.

That area of the stadium was evacuated and no injuries were sustained, according to Empower Field officials.

Empower Field opened on Aug. 11, 2001, and seats more than 76,000 people.