Final Cuts, Dallas Cowboys Trim Roster to 53 Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit ahead of the league's deadline.

Tuesday afternoon the team said they made the following transactions.

Waived:
G #60 Isaac Alarcon
DT #94 Josiah Bronson
DE #59 Markaviest Bryant
T #76 Aviante Collins
S #31 Tyler Coyle
RB #34 Malik Davis
QB #17 Ben DiNucci
WR #19 Dontario Drummond
C #64 James Empey
CB #29 C.J. Goodwin
QB #15 Will Grier
LB #47 Storey Jackson
LB #45 Malik Jefferson
G #62 Braylon Jones
C #65 Alec Lindstrom
K #19 Brett Maher
TE #84 Sean McKeon
LS #44 Jake McQuaide
QB #10 Cooper Rush
T #61 Amon Simon
WR #80 Brandon Smith
DE #52 Mika Tafua
S #40 Juanyeh Thomas
WR #16 T.J. Vasher
DT #91 Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:
RB #32 Aaron Shampklin
CB #36 Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI:
LB #33 Damone Clark

