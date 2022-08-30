Final Cuts, Dallas Cowboys Trim Roster to 53 Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit ahead of the league's deadline.

Tuesday afternoon the team said they made the following transactions.

Waived:

G #60 Isaac Alarcon

DT #94 Josiah Bronson

DE #59 Markaviest Bryant

T #76 Aviante Collins

S #31 Tyler Coyle

RB #34 Malik Davis

QB #17 Ben DiNucci

WR #19 Dontario Drummond

C #64 James Empey

CB #29 C.J. Goodwin

QB #15 Will Grier

LB #47 Storey Jackson

LB #45 Malik Jefferson

G #62 Braylon Jones

C #65 Alec Lindstrom

K #19 Brett Maher

TE #84 Sean McKeon

LS #44 Jake McQuaide

QB #10 Cooper Rush

T #61 Amon Simon

WR #80 Brandon Smith

DE #52 Mika Tafua

S #40 Juanyeh Thomas

WR #16 T.J. Vasher

DT #91 Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

RB #32 Aaron Shampklin

CB #36 Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI:

LB #33 Damone Clark