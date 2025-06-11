FIFA World Cup 26 hype inspires young North Texas soccer players

In about a year, the road to the World Cup will run right through North Texas.

Thanks to the buzz that’s building around the World Cup, there’s a spotlight on young soccer players in the region. Many have already had the dream of the “pro life,” taking root in their lives.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FC Dallas’ Youth Camp was packed with kids ready to kick their talents into high gear.

“We're practicing drills and skills,” 6-year-old Davis Grandin said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Davis and his brother, Ryan “Hitch” Grandin, were some of the young athletes spending a summer day sharpening their skills at the camp in Frisco.

“We've been learning different skills and we've been practicing our dribbling and shooting,” Hitch Grandin said. “To be a good teammate, you need to be able to work with others and treat others kindly.”

The Grandin Brothers hope to one day level up to the FC Dallas Academy.

NBC 5 News NBC 5 News

“It's honestly great to see the kids out here because knowing that once I was them, I had the goal to be where I'm at right now and soon enough, hopefully, professionally,” FC Dallas Academy player, Ian Witis-Hughes said. “I started playing when I was 4 years old. It's crazy how much the game develops from age group to age group.”

Thanks in part to his time with the FC Dallas Academy, Witis-Hughes is well on his way to making his pro-level dream come true.

“I committed to the University of Missouri, Kansas City, which is a Division I program in Missouri and I've got a lot of help from the Academy,” Witis-Hughes said. ”You get a lot of attention around you from Division I colleges as well as some professional teams overseas have looked at me and contacted me to eventually come over there.”

The Academy is an immersive program where you live and breathe soccer.

“It's almost like we see each other more than we see our families. So, you know, this is almost like a second family, and we're always with each other,” FC Dallas Academy player Bruno Luna said. “We're like brothers.”

The players also attend school together at Lone Star High School in Frisco.

“Lone Star is actually cooperating with FC Dallas. We start school at 10:45, which other students don't,” FC Dallas Academy player Cristin Hernandes said. “Our practice starts at 8 and finishes around 10, so we can shower and eat and then we go to school.”

They have opportunities that most athletes only dream of.

“I have gotten the pleasure to train with the first team,” Witis-Hughes said. “It's crazy how fast they move. They're three steps ahead of you, and you're still thinking about what pass you're going to do next; they’re already at the goal.

And now, with World Cup action on the way, this year will have more hype than ever.

“I truly want to take it as an inspiration to be one of those players one day,” Hernades said.