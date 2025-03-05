FIFA says the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will host the International Broadcast Center for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

The announcement was confirmed Wednesday at Dallas City Hall.

"Hosting the IBC is a tremendous honor. I still today hear about 1994, hosting that IBC at Fair Park, and the experiences that volunteers had and the people from all over the world that they had a chance to meet," said Monica Paul, president, North Texas FIFA World Cup 26 Organizing Committee. "I really hope we take this opportunity in 2026 and really show these broadcasters and media why we love Dallas, why we call this place home so they can share that across the world with people in their countries."

Paul was joined Wednesday by Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson, Amy Hopfinger, chief business and strategy officer with FIFA World Cup 26, Zarin Gracey, council member/chair ad hoc committee on professional sports recruitment and retention, City of Dallas, Jesse Moreno, Dallas City Council Member District 2 and Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.