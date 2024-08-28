WNBA

Fever's Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie 3-point record 

The previous mark was set in 2022

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

No. 22 just hit No. 86...and counting.

With a triple in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Clark became the new holder of the most WNBA triples made as a rookie, cashing in her 86th of the season.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The 22-year-old did so with a stepback jumper over star defender Dijonai Carrington early in the first period.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, held the previous record with 85. That season, Howard shot 34.3% from deep on 7.3 attempts.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

paralympics 2 hours ago

WATCH: Snoop Dogg narrates thrilling hype video for 2024 Paralympics

Television 3 hours ago

Cristo Fernández, aka ‘Dani Rojas', discusses ‘Ted Lasso' rumors and Premier League

Clark still has about three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, so surpassing the 100 mark could soon be a reality. Nine games remain on Indiana's schedule.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Clark held a shooting percentage of 33.3% from long range on 8.5 attempts.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us