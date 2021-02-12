February's Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Abigail Kubin

At Flower Mound Marcus High School, senior Abigail Kubin has been nothing short of dominant as a softball pitcher and has balanced that dominance with a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

“I think the biggest key has definitely been the people in my life who have helped me,” Kubin said. “My parents and coaches have been supportive, and all my teammates too. I like having really motivating teammates, and I like being there for them too. And it’s also just the love of the game.”

Her love of the game resulted in three Academic All-District team appearances, a 2019 USA softball 18U Gold Cup MVP award, and two no-hitters thrown early in the 2020 season before COVID-19 concerns shut down high school spring sports in Texas.

“It was really challenging, but my teammates, we stuck together and everyone was very supportive,” Kubin said. “You really learn to appreciate the little things, the practices, the time you get to spend with them, all the games, even every pitch. I think that’s what is making this year so great so far.”

Now Kubin is back pitching in her senior season at Marcus while balancing community service work with the Special Olympics and at a local pre-kindergarten, which is why she is a great candidate to receive a $3,000 scholarship from Wingstop.

“It’s just great to celebrate achievements and students like Abigail,” Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah said. “It’s great for Wingstop and we love doing it.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and all the hard work it took to get here, I’m very glad I stayed with it and worked so hard to get here,” Kubin said. “Thank you so much.”

Kubin will continue her softball career at the University of Tennessee at Martin.