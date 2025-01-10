FC Dallas trades forward Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC

FC Dallas traded forward Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday.

Ferreira, a homegrown player signed by Dallas in 2016, played in 163 regular-season MLS games with the team, scoring 53 goals with 34 assists. The 24-year-old has 15 goals in 23 appearances for the United States, and was on the squad that played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Sounders sent Dallas winger Leo Chu and $1 million in general allocation money, with an additional $1.3 million in general allocation money over the next two seasons if performance metrics are met.

Ferreira signed a three-year deal with the Sounders that includes options in 2028 and 2029. He will not occupy a designated player spot on the roster.

“I think it was time to close that chapter with Dallas. I’ve experienced a lot of highs, a lot of lows. And it was time, I think, for me, for the club, it was just the right moment. When Seattle came, it was kind of easy." Ferreira said in a conference call with reporters.

Dallas also received an international roster spot for this season, and a percentage of the future transfer fee if Ferreira goes to a new team in a long-rumored trade.

Ferreira strengthens the Sounders' attack as the team prepares for both the FIFA Club World Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as well as the MLS regular season.

“I’d be lying here if that (the Club World Cup) wasn’t one of the reasons why I chose Seattle," he said. "Obviously, when you’re in a competition that big and you’re playing against those teams, it’s always an opportunity to show yourself and show what the team can do, and that we’re able to compete at that high level of the stage.”

Ferreira spoke from the national team training camp in Florida ahead of a pair of friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica.

Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said Seattle went into the offseason with the intention of adding goal scorers, and Ferreira was valuable because of his versatility and his youth.

“We know a lot about Jesús. We know a lot about his character. You’ve seen he’s very humble. But at the same time, he’s full of fire. And one of the things that I did touch on as well, was we needed a player that still had something to prove. We needed a player that, frankly, makes us a little less kind and nice," Waibel said.

Waibel also said the Sounders triggered a clause in Jordan Morris' contract making him a designated player, joining Albert Rusnak and Pedro de la Vega. He also hinted Seattle might be close to acquiring winger Paul Arriola.

The Sounders finished fourth in the Western Conference last season, advancing in the playoffs to the conference final before falling to the LA Galaxy.

Ferreira, who joined Dallas' academy when he was 8, scored in his MLS debut at 16 in 2017, becoming the second-youngest player to score in league history.

He had five goals and six assists last season, but was hampered by injuries. In May he became the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals.

"From his time in our academy to becoming one of the top players in MLS, Jesús has made a tremendous impact on our organization. His dedication and goal-scoring prowess will always be an important part of our history," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said in a statement.

Chu spent three seasons in Seattle, playing in 94 games across all competitions.