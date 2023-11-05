FC Dallas tops Seattle Sounders, forces 3rd match in first-round series

Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira scored in the first 18 minutes and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, forcing a third match to settle the first-round playoff series.

Arriola needed just six minutes to give Dallas (12-10-13) the lead, using assists from Bernard Kamungo and Paxton Pomykal. Ferreira scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes later and Dallas took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Ferreira took the PK after Kamungo drew a foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo.

"We dominated the ball during a great part of the game but we can never be too confident because Seattle is a very dangerous team. It is important to make them feel uncomfortable and finish the chances we get," said Winger Paul Arriola.

Jordan Morris scored unassisted three minutes into the second half to get the Sounders (14-10-11) within a goal.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Jáder Obrian sealed the win for Dallas with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute.

Maarten Paes finished with three saves for Dallas. Stefan Frei, who led the league with 14 clean sheets during the regular season, did not have a save for the Sounders.

Dallas improves to 9-1-4 in its last 13 home matches against Seattle.

“For us, it is about what we learned from this game, what we did well, what we can change, and what we can learn about it," said Head Coach Nico Estévez. "Playing at home or on the road doesn’t change our mentality. Our mentality is to improve.”

Seattle saw a six-match unbeaten streak (3-0-3) on the road in all competitions end. It was the club's longest stretch away from home since a club-record seven-match run in 2018.

Dallas ended a stretch of five straight draws at home with the victory, improving to 4-0-7 in its last 11 home contests. Dallas is now 12-1-8 in its last 21 home matches against Western Conference opponents in all competitions.

FC Dallas

STRIKING FIRST

Wasting no time, FC Dallas found the back of the net in the sixth minute of the match when forward Bernard Kamungo placed a ball into the penalty area and connected with forward Paul Arriola for his third goal of the 2023 campaign. The goal was Arriola’s first of his career in the MLS playoffs and accounted for Kamungo’s first-ever assist in MLS postseason play.

SILENCING THE SOUNDERS

Dallas opened the game with two goals scored during the first 12 minutes, the fastest ever in a postseason game for FCD. FC Dallas improved to 3-5-2 all-time against the Sounders in MLS postseason play. Tonight’s win is Dallas’ first home playoff win over the Sounders since November 6, 2016, when Dallas defeated Seattle 2-1 at Toyota Stadium.

POSTSEASON GOAL NUMBER ONE FOR FERREIRA

Forward Jesús Ferreira scored his first-ever postseason goal after converting a penalty kick in the 17th minute of the match. Ferreira has played in seven postseason matchups dating back to 2019 and leads Dallas with 13 goals across all MLS competitions this season. FC Dallas is now 9-1-0 in 2023 MLS play when Ferreira scores.

LUCKY SEVEN

Midfielder Jáder Obrian scored his seventh goal of the season and his first of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Obrian came into the match in the 83rd minute and scored the third and final goal of the night for FC Dallas just six minutes later.

REVERSING THE STREAK

FC Dallas beat Seattle Sounders FC for the first time since May 8, 2022, breaking a stretch of 4 games without a victory.

ELEVENTH SELLOUT AT TOYOTA STADIUM

Toyota Stadium recorded its eleventh sellout of the 2023 season, the most in club history for FC Dallas. In 2022, Dallas recorded eight sellouts.

UP NEXT

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will travel to Seattle, Washington to play the third and final game of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Game three between FC Dallas and the Sounders FC in Seattle is set to kickoff at 9:00 PM CT on Friday, November 10 from Lumen Field.