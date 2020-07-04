FC Dallas Members Quarantining in Florida; Match Against Vancouver Whitecaps Postponed

FC Dallas' Thursday match against the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after members of the traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

Six members of the team tested positive after arriving in Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament. The entire FC Dallas delegation is quarantined in their rooms at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, the team said.

All members of the traveling party had tested negative through an MLS-mandated testing service before leaving for Florida on June 27, the team said.

The Whitecaps were scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Monday for the tournament.

The Group B match will be played at a later date in the group stage, according to FC Dallas.

The team said postponing the match allows for extra training days in Orlando before the first match.

FC Dallas will play its first match in the tournament at 8 p.m. July 15 against the Seattle Sounders. The team is scheduled to face the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m. July 20.

