FC Dallas Signs Winger Kalil ElMedkhar to Two-Year Contract

FC Dallas has signed winger Kalil ElMedkhar to a two-year contract with club options for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The announcement comes after the club acquired ElMedkhar's Homegrown Rights from the Philadelphia Union for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

According to FC Dallas, the club could send additional General Allocation Money to the Philadelphia Union if ElMedkhar meets certain performance metrics while with the club.

ElMedkhar, 21, joined Philadelphia's YSC Academy in 2013 and graduated in 2017. He was part of the largest graduating class, along with former Union player Mark McKenzie, FC Dallas said.

ElMedkhar played two seasons with USL League Two side Reading United AC, where he recorded five goals and three assists in 22 appearances overall.

ElMedkhar played collegiate soccer at the University of Kentucky where he appeared in 66 matches and recorded 20 goals and 21 assists throughout his college career.

He was named to United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and All-C-USA First Team in 2018 and 2019, as well as to the C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll and Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019, FC Dallas said.

Prior to the start of his junior year season, ElMedkhar was named C-USA Preseason Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and the C-USA Preseason Team.