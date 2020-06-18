FC Dallas Signs Homegrown Goalkeeper for Orlando Tournament

FC Dallas signed goalkeeper Carlos Avilez for the rest of the 2020 season, the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.

Avilez, 21, became the team's league-leading 29th homegrown player. Per team policy, additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is something I’ve been working for since I joined the club at 12 years old,” Avilez said. “I’m very humbled to say I’m very happy and satisfied with myself, the coaching staff, my family and everyone in FC Dallas family for pushing me every year I’ve been with the club.”

A Dallas native, Avilez started 20 games in 2019 for North Texas SC, the reserve team for FC Dallas.

With goalkeepers Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck already signed on the roster, Avilez becomes the third keeper for FC Dallas that will travel to Orlando for the "MLS Is Back" tournament starting in July.

It remains to be seen whether or not Jesse Gonzalez, starting goalkeeper for FC Dallas from 2017 to 2019, will accompany the team for the tournament, which resumes MLS play after a long hiatus in a World-Cup style tournament.