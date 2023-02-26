fc dallas

FC Dallas Shut Out by Minnesota United in Season Opener

By The Associated Press

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mender Garcia Torres scored a goal and Dayne St. Clair’ had a shut out to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 win Saturday night over Dallas in the season opener for both teams.

Dallas eliminated Minnesota from the 2022 MLS playoffs — on penalty kicks.

Garcia Torres’ game-winner came in the 48th minute to seal the win for United.

Dallas outshot United 11-8, with one shot on goal to four for United.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

St. Clair had one save for United. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallasMLS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us