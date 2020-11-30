FC Dallas Sets Sights on Seattle Sounders in Western Conference Semis

After a dramatic victory in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs against the Portland Timbers, FC Dallas is excited about the opportunity to advance in the postseason.

"There are 18 other teams not training right now," FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said. "What a privilege for us to keep training right now and competing."

Up next in the Western Conference Semifinals is a familiar foe. The Seattle Sounders, who handed FC Dallas a crushing 4-3 loss a year ago, ending Dallas' season.

"It hurt us a lot and then facing them again this year, it's a lot of motivation for us. You know we're ready for it, ready for the challenge," FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi said.

"It's been often that we've lost to (Seattle) and they've gone on and won the entire thing," FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead said. "So really, we see this as the hardest matchup we have for the rest of the playoffs."

"To get through this game against Seattle again and even in a deeper layer of the playoff, it's going to take more," Gonzalez said.

More action -- less talk.

"We haven't proven anything yet. We haven't done anything yet and so if we want to talk, we'll talk on Dec. 13 we'll start talking," Hollingshead said. "Until then, we'll keep our mouths shut. We'll work hard. We'll continue to be who we've been which is a team working together as a unit and we'll put in a good shift and make sure to get out of Seattle with a win."

It's a big goal, but FC Dallas sounds confident about reaching it.