FC Dallas Sells Out Opener; President Eyes World Cup 2026

FC Dallas has sold out its 2021 MLS season opener Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The first four home matches (April 17 vs Colorado, May 1 vs Portland, May 8 vs Houston, May 22 vs Real Salt Lake) will be played to only 50% capacity inside the stadium, the team announced this week. Masks will be required for all fans in attendance unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Team President Dan Hunt said that the team will reevaluate attendance limits after the month of May, in accordance with local, state and federal government policies.

Hunt also discussed the local push for the Dallas area to act as a host city during the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in North America.

Dallas has put in a bid to host the World Cup Final, Hunt said, and he expects the area to host multiple matches during the tournament.

“This city is such an amazing city. It does such a great job hosting mega-events: it's had a Super Bowl. Final Four, Wrestlemania. I mean the events go on and on, and we put on a great show in Dallas,” Hunt said.

Hunt pointed to the centralized location of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the two major airports that service the region, and the robust highway and public transportation system as factors that DFW has going for it in determining whether it will be selected to host the World Cup Final or other matches.

FIFA representatives will visit the Dallas area later this year, according to Hunt, and a final decision is expected before the end of 2021.