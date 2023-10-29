FC Dallas playoff tickets are on sale, here's how much they cost

FC Dallas will play in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday night in Seattle. Then the teams will play each other again in Frisco at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Tickets are still on sale for their second match on Nov. 4, but FC Dallas said prices will go up when Monday's match starts.

Fans can still get tickets for as low as $27, according to AXS.com at the time of writing this. The most expensive ticket is $811.88 for a front-row seat.