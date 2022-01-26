FC Dallas Picks Up Paul Arriola from DC for $2 Million in General Allocation Money

U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for $2 million in general allocation money.

D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance. D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017.

"I want to make it clear that this club, the front office and ownership, did not push me out, but rather this was a personal decision at a critical time in my life for my career and my family to ask to be open to a move," Arriola said in a statement to fans he posted on Twitter. "As I've grown older, I've realized that time, happiness and relationships are some of the most important things in life and specifically in mine."

Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.