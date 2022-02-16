FC Dallas Offering New Culinary Items Ahead of 2022 Season

FC Dallas announced new menu offerings Wednesday ahead of its 27th season.

Led by Executive Chef Rex Turner and General Manager Kristy Rempe, The Legends culinary team at Toyota Stadium is offering a variety of culinary items they hope FC Dallas fans will come to love. Items include the Monster Taco, Jalapeno Pimento Cheeseburger, Ultimate Tachos, Roasted Veggie Wrap, “Rex” Mex Dog and more.

“We are so excited to launch this new group of delicious items for fans, building upon the versatile greatness of the pepper,” Chef Turner said in a press release. “We are continually listening to fans and developing new ideas based on their feedback. These new selections have the freshness we are known for, spice and super-satisfying combinations that innovate classic match day fan faves.”

Here is a list of featured additions to FC Dallas’ culinary roster:

Firecracker Chicken:

Slowly oak-smoked chicken breast stuffed with smoked cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and seasoned with Casa M Free Range Chicken Spice.

Jalapeño Pimiento Cheeseburger:

Beef burger with roasted jalapeno cheddar pimiento bacon jam on a brioche bun.

Monster Taco

12-inch-flour crispy tortilla filled with barbacoa, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce.

Ultimate Tachos

Tater tots, jalapeno and cheddar sausage, pulled pork, season M Whole Hog Spice, chipotle queso, shredded cheddar, jalapeno ranch and chives.

“Rex” Mex Dog:

All-beef hot dog, white queso, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeno, crushed Doritos and hot sauce.