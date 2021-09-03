FC Dallas Joins Texas Soccer Clubs in Raising Hurricane Ida Relief Funds

FC Dallas says they're teaming up with three other Texas-based professional soccer teams to help Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Texas Unites fundraising campaign kicks off Friday with FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash, and Austin FC and runs through Sept. 18.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

All three clubs have pledged to match up to $5,000, meaning fans who donate can make four times the impact through the soccer clubs. Every $10 donated provides protective gear to a volunteer, while $250 covers the cost of three kits to muck and/or gut flooded homes. Every $1,000 raised covers the cost of deploying a team of AmeriCorps members to support disaster recovery.

Proceeds raised through the campaign go to SBP, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit based in New Orleans whose mission is "to rebuild homes quickly after disasters by mobilizing private sector innovations and assigning a single point of contact to make the home rebuilding process faster and more predictable."

FC Dallas fans can visit FCDallas.com/TexasUnites to donate to the relief fund.