FC Dallas Introduces New Chef and Cuisine at Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas introduced Toyota Stadium's new Executive Chef Erika Dabney at a special showcase of new mid-summer offerings available at matches for the remainder of the season.

The new menu items will be available starting July 30 when FC Dallas hosts LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium.

The Legends Hospitality culinary team at Toyota Stadium is now directed by Executive Chef Erika Dabney and General Manager Kristy Rempel.

Chef Dabney was appointed Executive Chef of the Stadium, while former Executive Chef Rex Turner has been appointed District Chef for Legends Hospitality guiding the culinary for Toyota Stadium and The Star in Frisco.

"The FC Dallas matchday experience is a North Texas summer entertainment tradition known for its great food, and we are thrilled to share exciting additions to the flavors that our soccer fans already crave and love," said Chef Dabney.

New Toyota Stadium Mid-Summer Menu Offerings:

Jerk Spiced Chips with Pineapple Salsa: Casa M Spice Co Jerk Chain dusted tortilla chips with a side of cool house-made pineapple salsa
Location: StadiumDrop, Winners Club Concessions, Gallagher Club

Chorizo Nachos: spicy chorizo, pickled radishes, jalapeño queso, sour cream, fresh cilantro, onions and tomatoes on top of crispy corn tortilla chips
Location: Winners Club

Greek Chicken Bowl: freshly diced cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese sauce on top of a bed of fresh lettuce, served with a side of crispy house-made pita chips, tzatziki sauce and lemon vinaigrette
Location: Winners Club

Monster Burger: a fresh beef patty topped with crispy chicken tenders, cheesy mozzarella sticks, drenched in honey mustard on a brioche roll
Location: Burgers and More, Chef's Kitchen

Baked Bean and Brisket Dog: an all-beef hot dog topped with sweet baked beans, house smoked BBQ brisket and crunchy potato chips
Location: Bent Buckle

Smoked Turkey Baked Potato: warm baked potato stuffed with Casa M Spice Co Pecking Order seasoned turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, sweet and smokey BBQ sauce topped with chopped green onion
Location: Bent Buckle

