FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo Play to 2-2 Draw

Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and the Houston Dynamo tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday night.

After a Dallas giveaway at midfield, Zarek Valentin slotted the ball ahead to Vera, who put a low runner inside the right post from the top of the box.

The Dynamo (3-8-10) had a 1-0 lead at halftime after Fafa Picault drew a foul on Ema Twumasi and converted the penalty kick in the 25th minute. Houston's team-record winless streak has reached 14 matches, eight of them draw.

Dallas (5-9-7) tied it when Nkosi Burgess put in a rebound in the 54th minute.

Dallas then took a lead four minutes later on Ricardo Pepi's ninth goal when the team had numbers in the box after a poor kick by Dynamo keeper Marko Maric.

FC Dallas has five points in its last three road matches after losing seven straight.

