FC Dallas hopes to even best-of-three series against Seattle on Saturday

FC Dallas returns home Saturday for Game 2 of the First Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs against the Seattle Sounders, hoping to even the best-of-three series 1-1.

FC Dallas dropped the first match Monday and lost midfielder Alan Velasco for the season in the process. Velasco ended up with an ACL tear and won't be back anytime soon.

The Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-0 on a first-half penalty kick from Albert Rusnák and an insurance goal by Jordan Morris.

FC Dallas needs a win Saturday to stay alive in the playoffs.

"We need to see what things we can learn and we can do better. And when we play Saturday, the message is that we want to come back and play here," said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez.

Seattle (15-9-11), the second seed in the Western Conference, is unbeaten in its last 10 matches (5-0-5) and ran its unbeaten streak at home to 18 against No. 7 seed Dallas (11-11-13). The Sounders have eliminated Dallas in five of six opportunities — with their only loss coming in the 2015 conference semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. If necessary, the two clubs return to Seattle for the finale on Nov. 10.