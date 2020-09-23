FC Dallas Homegrown Bryan Reynolds Signs New Four-Year Contract

FC Dallas has announced that Homegrown Bryan Reynolds has agreed to terms on a new, four-year contact through 2024 with a club option for the 2025 season.

Per team policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

"Bryan Reynolds has flourished whenever he has gotten an opportunity," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "He has a bright future and we're thrilled that he'll continue to grow with us at FC Dallas and at the National Team level."

19-year-old Reynolds signed with FC Dallas as the 17th Homegrown in club history on Nov. 22, 2016. Reynolds was 15 years and 147 days old at the time, making him the youngest to ever sign with the club.

He has appeared in 16 matches for FC Dallas since making his MLS debut in the final minute of a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC on May 19, 2019.

Reynolds has recorded two assists, including one this season in the 3-2 loss to Minnesota United on Sept. 9.

"FC Dallas has been my home since I was 12 years old," Reynolds said. "I'm excited to continue my career with the club and look forward to helping create championship moments for our fans to celebrate."

Reynolds appeared in 12 matches last season for North Texas Soccer Club, a founding member of FC Dallas' USL League One, and he scored his first professional goal on Aug. 27.

He was also part of the North Texas SC team that defeated Greenville Triumph SC on Oct. 19 to win the USL League One Final in the inaugural season.

Reynolds was part of the FC Dallas Under-16 Academy team that won the 2015-2016 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championship.

He was called up to various U.S. Youth National Team camps, and he was the youngest player on the U.S. Under-17 team during the Concacaf Championship in 2017.

Reynolds represented the United States in the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India, where he played the final nine minutes in the 4-1 loss quarterfinals match against England. He was also part of the Under-18 National Team that won the 2018 Vaclav Jezek Tournament.