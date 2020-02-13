FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez to Host Weekly Local Radio Show

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez will host a weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan this season.
Gonzalez's show will be heard every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. throughout the 2020 MLS regular season, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 29.
FC Dallas' first regular season game is that Saturday, a home match against the Philadelphia Union.
In addition to Gonzalez's show, 105.3 The Fan will also air FC Dallas-themed programming including interviews with players and front office personnel and a 2020 FC Dallas Season Kickoff Show.
The Fan will also host four fan events at Toyota Stadium during FC Dallas matches. Additional information on Fan Nights to follow at a later date.
After a win Wednesday in San Antonio, FC Dallas is 3-1-1 in preseason action.