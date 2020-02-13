fc dallas

FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez to Host Weekly Local Radio Show

Show to air Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan

Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez
Getty Images

FRISCO, TX – JULY 17: FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez walks on to the field during the friendly soccer game between FC Dallas and Sevilla FC on July 17, 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

" data-ellipsis="false">

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez will host a weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan this season.

Gonzalez's show will be heard every Thursday at 1:30 p.m. throughout the 2020 MLS regular season, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 29.

FC Dallas' first regular season game is that Saturday, a home match against the Philadelphia Union.

In addition to Gonzalez's show, 105.3 The Fan will also air FC Dallas-themed programming including interviews with players and front office personnel and a 2020 FC Dallas Season Kickoff Show.

The Fan will also host four fan events at Toyota Stadium during FC Dallas matches. Additional information on Fan Nights to follow at a later date.

After a win Wednesday in San Antonio, FC Dallas is 3-1-1 in preseason action.

