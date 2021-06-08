FC Dallas Foundation, CornerStone Award $25,000 in Grants

The FC Dallas Foundation awarded $25,000 in total grants to five local organizations, the foundation announced Tuesday along with its partner, CornerStone Staffing.

Each of the following five organizations received a $5,000 donation:

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All Things Made New, an Irving organization providing mentorship to 138 students facing high-risk behaviors.

Frisco Fastpacs, a Frisco nonprofit that delivers weekend meals to Frisco ISD campuses to help ensure no child is left hungry.

L.I.R.A Group, a Dallas nonprofit coaching and teaching life skills to under-served youth and young adults.

ROSAesROJO, a Plano organization working to make wellness and cancer prevention accessible to the high-risk cancer population of Hispanic women in North Texas.

Hugs Café, a McKinney nonprofit eatery providing meaningful training and competitively paid employment to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"The FC Dallas Foundation supports programs that promote education, health and wellness for youth and communities in North Texas," said Brooke Leverette, FC Dallas Foundation & Community Relations Manager in a press release. "Our Community Action Grant Program, presented by CornerStone Staffing, does just that. We could not be more excited for this class of grantees and the meaningful impact they all have in our communities."