Danny Musovski's first goal of the season helps Sounders beat Dallas 1-0

Danny Musovski scored his first goal of the season on Saturday and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 to end a four-game winless streak.

Stefan Frei had a save and recorded his second shutout of the season for Seattle (2-3-3). The Sounders won for the first time since they beat Los Angeles FC 5-2 on March 8.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pedro de la Vega bounced a shot from nearly 30 yards out off the back post but the rebound went directly to Musovski for the one-touch finish into a wide-open net.

Maarten Paes had three saves for Dallas (3-3-2), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Sounders had just 46% possession but outshot Dallas 15-10, 4-1 on goal.

Pitbull Earns First Career Start

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Kaick earned his first career start in MLS tonight. He played 58 minutes and finished the match with six final third entries and seven duels won.

The Return of Show

Following a preseason injury, Show Cafumana made his 2025 MLS debut against the Sounders after entering the match in the 58th minute. Show arrived in Dallas on loan from Maccabi Haifa in the summer of 2024.

Series History

Dallas’ record versus Seattle is now 8-16-11 in MLS regular season action.