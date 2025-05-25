FC Dallas

Rusnák converts late penalty to lift Sounders to 1-0 win over Dallas

By The Associated Press

May 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC defender Nouhou Tolo (5) takes possession against FC Dallas midfielder Patrickson Delgado (6) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Albert Rusnák converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to give the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Saturday.

The goal was set up when Alex Roldán drew a foul on Petar Musa. Rusnák dropped the free kick into the box, where Dallas was called for a hand ball. Rusnák pounded the ball down the middle as keeper Maarten Paes dove to his right.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was the fifth goal in five games for Rusnák and his sixth of the season.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei made four saves after being recognized before the game for making his 400th Seattle appearance across all competitions early in the month.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Seattle carried the play in the first half but but Paes made some clutch saves early, finishing with four saves. Then it was Frei's turn to keep the game scoreless as the second half opened.

Seattle (6-4-5) now has a pair of 1-0 wins over Dallas (4-6-5) this season. It marked the 47th time the teams played, the most against one opponent for Seattle, which leads the series 23-11-13.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FC DallasMLS
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us