FC Dallas falls to Houston Dynamo FC 2-0

Dallas (4-5-4, 16 points) has one victory in the last seven MLS matches

By The Associated Press

Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Bond made a spectacular save, and the Houston Dynamo defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in the Texas Derby on Saturday night.

In the 38th minute Bond made a great save on Anderson Julio’s shot from his own half. The stop helped preserve a scoreless draw until Jack McGlynn broke through in the 64th minute. McGlynn scored with a left-footed shot from the right half-space outside the box to the middle-left zone. Dorsey had the assist.

Dorsey scored in the 81st minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Toyosi Olusanya assisted.

The beginning of the match was delayed for about an hour due to inclement weather in the Dallas region.

Bond had three saves for his second clean sheet of the week after the Dynamo (4-6-4, 16 points) defeated Minnesota 2-0 on Wednesday.

In U.S. Open Cup round of 16 matches on Wednesday, Houston visits Austin while Dallas plays at New York Red Bulls.

In MLS play on Saturday, Dallas visits Seattle and Houston visits San Jose.

Copyright The Associated Press

