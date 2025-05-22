FC Dallas exits 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after shootout loss to New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas fell 4-3 in the shootout to New York Red Bulls after finishing 2-2 in regulation on Wednesday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Forward Bernard Kamungo netted his second goal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the 28th minute, finishing the pass by forward Petar Musa. Kamungo scored the third goal in Dallas’ 3-1 win over AV Alta FC on May 7.

FC Dallas captain Luciano Acosta scored Dallas’ second goal of the night following a linkup with Bernard Kamungo. Lucho netted FCD’s first goal in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

With Wednesday night’s defeat in the quarterfinals, FC Dallas falls to 39-24-7 all-time when playing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dallas is 15-17-4 on the road and 5-2 in shootouts.

FC Dallas holds a 1-1-0 record when facing the New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Dallas falls to a 0-5-3 record when playing at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

FC Dallas then resumes MLS action, taking on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. CT from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.