FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw Against Austin FC

Diego Fagúndez scored in the 79th minute to help Austin FC earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Sebastián Driussi and Felipe Martins picked up assists on Fagúndez’s fifth goal of the season for Austin (12-4-5).

Dallas (7-6-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Paul Arriola found the net in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco had assists on Arriola’s ninth goal this season.

Dallas outshot Austin 16-10 with a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. Maarten Paes saved four for Dallas.

Austin leads second-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference.