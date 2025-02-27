FC Dallas

FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd straight MLS season with knee injury

By The Associated Press

FILE – FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, in Austin, Texas, June 21, 2023.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss his second Major League Soccer season in a row because of a right knee injury.

The team said Wednesday that Jesus was placed on its season-ending injury list and will miss all of the 2025 season.

Jesus spent 2024 recovering after tearing his right ACL during a training session on Sept. 13, 2023. He had another surgery this week to address cartilage damage in the same knee.

The 23-year-old Brazilian started 11 of the 19 games he played in 2023, his first season with Dallas. He had two assists and 11 shots.

FC Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 1 from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The match will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on the FC Dallas app.

