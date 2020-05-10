FC Dallas Defender Gains More Appreciation for Wife During Quarantine

Ryan Hollingshead already had a lot of respect for his wife Taylor. But now that he's spending more time at home, he has even more appreciation for her.

“She’s a stay-at-home mom, so I get to see what she does every day and it’s a lot," Hollingshead said. "I tell you what, in these last six weeks I’ve gone to bed at 8:30 or 9 o’clock most nights because I’m just exhausted by the end of the day.”

But Ryan calls it a "good exhaustion." The Hollingsheads have two biological children. Their daughter Quinn and son Henry.

And the family recently welcomed a foster baby into their home. The break in soccer because of COVID-19 has allowed Ryan to score some valuable time with his 13-month-old as well.

“Being able to get the concentrated time with him has been really special, as well being able to form that bond with him in a time where I usually wouldn’t be able to do so," Hollingshead said.

But the lock will come off the Toyota Soccer Center this week – meaning Ryan is about to bond with his FC Dallas teammates again.

He said he can’t wait to return to a proper training field.

“We have been playing on terrible park fields and trying to find a place that has at least some sort of surface to play soccer on, but these fields are rock hard and so bouncy it’s almost impossible to do any of the drills that we’re trying to do on these fields," he said. "So I’m excited to get back out there and, even six feet apart, even four guys on a field at a time in different quadrants or however they’re setting it up, is going to be a step in the right direction."

A step in the right direction with soccer cleats on after six weeks of walking in his wife’s shoes.

“She’s so special. I will definitely spoil her on Mother’s Day because she deserves it,” Hollingshead said.