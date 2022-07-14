fc dallas

FC Dallas Concedes Early, Loses to NYCFC

FC Dallas outshot NYCFC but failed to find the back of the net, losing 1-0 on Wednesday night at home

Héber Araujo dos Santos scored a first-half goal and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Araujo dos Santos’ fifth goal of the season came in the 29th minute with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez.

Johnson needed just one save to get the clean sheet for NYCFC (10-4-5), which became the first team to 10 wins in the Eastern Conference. The win vaults NYCFC over the New York Red Bulls and into second place, one point behind the front-running Philadelphia Union.

Dallas (7-6-7) outshot NYCFC 12-4. Both teams only had one shot on goal.

Maarten Paes did not have a save for Dallas.

