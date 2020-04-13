fc dallas

FC Dallas Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Soccer club commemorates inaugural season with re-broadcast of first match

By Paul Jones

FC Dallas will air a replay of the first game in franchise history.

The soccer club, originally known as the Dallas Burn, was formed in 1996 as part of Major League Soccer before it changed to its current name in 2004.

On April 14, 1996, the Burn headed to the pitch, for the first time, against the San Jose Clash in Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Two members from that original Burn squad recently shared their memories about that inaugural season.

Former head coach Dave Dir and former goalkeeper Mark Dodd have nothing but fond memories of the birth of MLS soccer in North Texas.

