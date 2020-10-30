FC Dallas Can Clinch Playoff Berth With Win or Tie Against Houston Dynamo on Saturday

Sixth-place FC Dallas will host 11th-place Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a match presented by Papa John's.

The match will be the fourth and final Texas Derby of the season, the most derbies in one campaign since 2007.

FC Dallas will clinch a berth to the Audio MLS Cup Playoffs with either a win or a tie against the Houston.

Dallas could also go to the playoffs if the Vancouver Whitecaps lose or tie and Real Salt Lake loses or ties against the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Dallas and Houston played to a scoreless draw at BBVA Stadium in August, and Dallas earned a 2-1 victory over their rivals last month at Toyota Stadium.

Most recently, FC Dallas lost 2-0 to 10-man Houston on Oct 7., meaning the season series is currently tied at 1-1-1.

Fullbacks Ryan Hollingshead and Bryan Reynolds each played a crucial role in Dallas' 2-1 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Hollingshead scored his third game-winning goal of the season, and Reynolds showed his ability going forward to assist the attack.

Both defenders were named to MLS' Team of the Week for their efforts.

Dallas' all-time regular season record against Houston stands at 12-12-14. The team's home record against Houston is 8-3-7.